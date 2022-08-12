Ex-Director SID Zeenat Jahan passes away

Former Director of Sindh Information Department (SID) Zeenat Jahan passed away due to cancer in a hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Director of Sindh Information Department (SID) Zeenat Jahan passed away due to cancer in a hospital here.

She was buried in Muhammad Shah graveyard, said a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting of the officers of the SID was held in which they prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courageto bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.