Ex, District Nazim Kharan calls Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said that the people should be relieved of their problems related to education, health, electricity and clean water while society could be stabilized on a sustainable basis from participation of the vast majority of the society in economic and social activities.

He expressed these views while talking to former District Nazim Kharan Mir Shaukat Baloch. Mir Shaukat Baloch apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Kharan and said that the people of the area were deprived of basic amenities of life even in this advanced era.

The governor listened to their concerns and assured his cooperation for their solution.