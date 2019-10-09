UrduPoint.com
Ex-ED SECP's Physical Remand Extended Till Oct 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Ex-ED SECP's physical remand extended till Oct 15

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday further extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Muhammad Javed till October 15, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday further extended the physical remand of former executive director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Muhammad Javed till October 15, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding development in investigation process and requested to grant further remand of the accused.

The court accepted the request and remarked that it was the last time that an extension was being given in physical remand of accused Muhammad Javed.

The former ED SECP was accused of accepting Asif Ali Zardari's resign from Park Lane company in back dates and the accused also facilitated the former president in alleged corruption practice.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of accused Dr Dinshaw till October 21, in another case related to the fake accounts and mega money laundering.

