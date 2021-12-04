UrduPoint.com

Ex-Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President Grieved

Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Saleemul Hasan, father of former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Muzammal Sultan, died after a protracted illness here on Saturday

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence and Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in the ground of Technical High school People's Colony.

A large number of people including traders, businessmen, industrialists, exporters and importers participated in the funeral procession.

Meanwhile, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh in a condolence message expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of Saleemul Hasan and prayed patience for the bereaved family.

