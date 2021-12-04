Ex-Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry president grieved

(@FahadShabbir)

Saleemul Hasan, father of former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Muzammal Sultan, died after a protracted illness here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Saleemul Hasan, father of former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Muzammal Sultan, died after a protracted illness here on Saturday.

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence and Namaz-e-Janaza was offered in the ground of Technical High school People's Colony.

A large number of people including traders, businessmen, industrialists, exporters and importers participated in the funeral procession.

Meanwhile, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh in a condolence message expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of Saleemul Hasan and prayed patience for the bereaved family.