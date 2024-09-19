Ex Fata Development Govt Top Priority: CM
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Thursday termed the development of tribal districts as one of the priority areas of his government.
He said that Jirgas are being organized to address the problems faced by these districts.
He said the administration is working on addressing the issues identified in the first Jirga held in this regard days before, and in the next phase, district-wise Jirgas will be held to identify and remedy the problems specific to each merged district.
In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent provincial government has implemented a policy for the merged districts, whereby recruitments would be carried out purely based on local domicile in each merged district, as these opportunities are the right of the local people. He made it clear that this policy will be strictly enforced.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister clarified that the purpose of halting illegal mining activities in the merged districts is to provide mining opportunities to local people, enabling them to have livelihood opportunities for themselves and their families.
"New projects are also being introduced for infrastructure development in the merged districts, prioritizing the construction and rehabilitation of road infrastructure, providing clean drinking water and other facilities specially in the sectors of social services,” he added.
In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that people will be resettled in areas where security clearance has been obtained, and unnecessary check posts are being abolished to alleviate the suffering of the local population. He maintained that funds have been released to reactivate outsourced hospitals in the merged districts.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed that all promises made by the incumbent provincial government to the merged districts, will be fulfilled. He emphasized that the provincial government's policy is clear: investments would be made in sectors that have the potential to make the province self-sufficient.
Additionally, the Chief Minister has termed maintaining law and order in the province, particularly in the tribal districts, as a major challenge, adding that the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to effectively deal with this challenge in collaboration with relevant departments, institutions, administration, and local leaders.
