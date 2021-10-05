Ex- FATA developments to bring positive changes in life of masses: Dr Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Haider Ali on Tuesday said, the developments in tribal districts (erstwhile FATA) would bring positive changes in the lives of common people

Chairing a meeting of working group on Political Affairs of FATA, Dr. Haider, said that consultations should be held for FATA development across the board.

Dr. Haider said that it was important to resolve financial and economic issues faced by people of tribal districts, said a press release.

The working group decided to have meetings with Chief Minister KPK and Governor KPK for accelerating the momentum of development in merged districts of FATA.

They decided to work on restoration, rehabilitation plan and detail of financial spending till date regarding development in FATA.

The working group also wanted to visit newly merged districts preferably Khyber and Mohmand.

The working group also decided to visit Peshawar to meet with high ups to deliberate upon issues of FATA development.