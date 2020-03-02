Ex-FATA House Islamabad renamed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed Ex-FATA House Islamabad as 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House No.-II, it was officially notified here on Monday by Administration Department.

The notification stated that KP House No.

II will be exclusively utilized by the provincial ministers, special assistants and advisors to chief ministers, and officers of BS-20 and above. It will be under administrative control of the Administration Department, notification concluded.