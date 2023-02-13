UrduPoint.com

Ex-federal Minister Deposits Fines Of Rs 50K: ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :In the light of the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), former Federal defence minister Pervaiz Khattak has deposited Rs 50,000 to national exchequer and presented challan (receipt) before the returning officer.

In a press release issued by ECP here on Monday, the former federal minister was fined by District Monitoring Officer over violating election code of conduct during campaign in Lower Dir.

The ECP had recently issued directives to all the returning officers to ensure collection of fines from the candidates who previously contested by-elections or local government and were found guilty of violating ECP's code of conduct.

