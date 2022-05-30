Ex food official jailed for 10 years

The Accountability Court Multan on Monday convicted a former deputy director of food department in an assets beyond meas case, sentencing him to 10 years in prison with Rs two million fine

Accused official Muhammad Ajmal who was a deputy director food department in Bahawalpur, had joined the department as assistant accounts officer in 1986. Upon receipt of complaint, the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond means were investigated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan and it emerged that accused had acquired huge residential, commercial and agriculture properties in Khanewal, Muzafargarh, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan besides shares in cotton factories and petrol pump in his name as well as benamidars, NAB Multan spokesman said.

The illegal assets are worth Rs 132 million were detected. NAB Multan filed reference in the accountability court Multan, and, in the light of evidence, the court awarded accused imprisonment for ten years and imposed Rs 2 million fine.

He was arrested and sent to jail soon after the verdict was announced.