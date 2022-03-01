UrduPoint.com

Ex-GB Judge Challenges His Indictment In Controversial Affidavit Matter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim on Tuesday challenged his indictment before the division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in controversial affidavit case.

The petitioner had also named owner of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman, Editor of the newspaper Aamer Ghauri and journalist Ansar Abbasi as respondents in his case.

The petition said that the single member bench of IHC had only indicted him and ignored the other respondents who were the responsible of publishing his affidavit.

He prayed the court to turn down the charges framed by the single member bench and quash contempt of proceeding against him.

Rana Shamim said that he had not shared the affidavit with anybody for publishing it. How the court would know that how the affidavit reached to Ansar Abbasi after excluding the journalist from case.

The principal accused, the plea added, had been discharged from the case on assurance of private people which was against the law.

It may be mentioned here that IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah had framed charges against ex-chief judge GB for giving baseless statements in his affidavit level allegations on judiciary.

