Ex-GB judge submits unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim on Saturday submitted unconditional apology to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case and withdrew his affidavit contents.

In a one-page answer, Rana Shamim said that the name of a high court judge was mentioned in his affidavit mistakenly and misunderstanding.

He said that he was regretting his words and requested the bench to accept his apology.

He said that he was withdrawing the contents of his affidavit and leaving himself at the mercy of the court.

Rana Shamim said that he heard the conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar when he was on GB visit in 2018.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had initiated a contempt of court proceeding against Rana Shamim on publishing of his affidavit in an English newspaper pertaining to the alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice.