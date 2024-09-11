Ex-Gen Secretary Sindhi Adabi, Writer Yousuf Sindhi Call On Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Ex-General Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Ahmed Solangi and writer Yousuf Sindhi called on the Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman "Atif" in his office on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Ahmed Solangi expressed satisfaction over the literary work carried out by Sindhi Adabi Board despite limited resources.
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman, on the occasion, said that inflation had reached 100% and a huge amount from the grant earmarked for the board was being spent on the salaries of employees and pensions of retired employees; however, all literary magazines were being published regularly.
He said that it was our desire to translate foreign literature in Sindhi to enrich Sindhi language and literature and introduce classical educational and literary work in English as well as in other languages so that the entire world could be aware of our rich literature.
