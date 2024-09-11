Open Menu

Ex-Gen Secretary Sindhi Adabi, Writer Yousuf Sindhi Call On Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ex-Gen Secretary Sindhi Adabi, writer Yousuf Sindhi call on Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Ex-General Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Ahmed Solangi and writer Yousuf Sindhi called on the Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman "Atif" in his office on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Ahmed Solangi expressed satisfaction over the literary work carried out by Sindhi Adabi Board despite limited resources.

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman, on the occasion, said that inflation had reached 100% and a huge amount from the grant earmarked for the board was being spent on the salaries of employees and pensions of retired employees; however, all literary magazines were being published regularly.

He said that it was our desire to translate foreign literature in Sindhi to enrich Sindhi language and literature and introduce classical educational and literary work in English as well as in other languages so that the entire world could be aware of our rich literature.

Related Topics

World All From

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

7 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

23 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan