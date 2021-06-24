Ex governor Balochistan condoles death of Usman Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Governor Balochistan Nawab Zulfikar Magsi on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the death of Provincial president of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and former, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

In condolence massage issued here, he said that the late Usman Khan Kakar played an important role for betterment of public lives and development of the country including Balochistan.

He said his services would always be remembered in the country and the province.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.