Ex-Governor KP Mehtab Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi call on PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Matters relating to the development of Galiyat areas were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said the government would continue to play its role for the provision of health and education facilities as well as other projects of social development and the people's welfare in Galiyat.