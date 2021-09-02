Ex Governor Nawab Zulfiqar condoles demise of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

Former Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Zulfiqar Ali Magsi on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Minister and senior nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Zulfiqar Ali Magsi on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of former Chief Minister and senior nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal.

In a statement, he said that Sardar Ataullah Khan Mengal was a powerful voice for the rights of oppressed and subjugated people.

He said Sardar Ataullah Mengal was a senior leader of Balochistan and was the veteran nationalist leader who fought for the rights of the Balochistan as well as the oppressed and downtrodden people.

He prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereavedfamily to bear this loss with fortitude.