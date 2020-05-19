The 23rd death anniversary of former governor Punjab, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi was marked with simplicity at Masolieum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of former governor Punjab, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi was marked with simplicity at Masolieum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA).

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, his brother Makhdoom Murreed Hussain Qureshi, Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi, Makhdoomzada Shah Hussain Qureshi, Provincial Minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, DC, Aamir Khattak, Chairman MDA, Mian Jamil,BZU Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan and others were in attendance.

Social distancing was observed due to COVID-19 and a limited number of people were invited to attend the anniversary.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi who is son of former governor Punjab,Makhdoom Sajjad Qureshi, said that the latter was a symbol of unity and a down toward person.

Speaking on the occasion he informed that his father was a sweet personality and always stood by Multanites through thick and thin.

Qureshi stated that Makhdoomzada Sajjad Qureshi's services would be remembered for long.

Later, he offered prayers for country's stability, eradication of Coronavirus, Locusts and for high stature of Makhdoom Sajjad Qureshi.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi and his son Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi laid flowers sheet on tomb of former governor Punjab,says a release issued by Babul Quraish here on Tuesday.