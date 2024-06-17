Open Menu

Ex-Governor Sacrificed Two Big, Ten Small Animals, Distributed Meat Among Poor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ex-Governor sacrificed two big, ten small animals, distributed meat among poor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ex-Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali sacrificed two big and 10 small animals and distributed them among poor people who invited them to his residence on main warsak road.

Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali slaughtered sacrificial animals at his house and celebrated Eid with the local people. The former Governor of Peshawar distributed meat among the poor and poor and also provided them with breakfast.

Eid ul-Adha teaches us sacrifice, former governor Haji Ghulam Ali told media men during conversation.

In the present circumstances, share happiness with your children as well as the children of the poor, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said during his tenure as Governor the door of the Governor House was always open for the people from all sections of the society.

Every small and big Eid was spent in the Governor house with the people of the province, ex-Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“I feel happy seeing other people’s children happy," Haji Ghulam Ali said. The current political situation is not stable, the business community is also unhappy with the budget,” former Governor said.

Economic conditions cannot be corrected without stabilizing the political conditions, Haji Ghulam Ali said. “I have always been a supporter of a peaceful environment and dialogue,” the ex-Governor said.

The Federal government should also sit together with the business community and solve the economic problems, the former governor said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Poor Budget Road Ghulam Ali Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan