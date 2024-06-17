Ex-Governor sacrificed two big, ten small animals, distributed meat among poor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ex-Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali sacrificed two big and 10 small animals and distributed them among poor people who invited them to his residence on main warsak road.

Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali slaughtered sacrificial animals at his house and celebrated Eid with the local people. The former Governor of Peshawar distributed meat among the poor and poor and also provided them with breakfast.

Eid ul-Adha teaches us sacrifice, former governor Haji Ghulam Ali told media men during conversation.

In the present circumstances, share happiness with your children as well as the children of the poor, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said during his tenure as Governor the door of the Governor House was always open for the people from all sections of the society.

Every small and big Eid was spent in the Governor house with the people of the province, ex-Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“I feel happy seeing other people’s children happy," Haji Ghulam Ali said. The current political situation is not stable, the business community is also unhappy with the budget,” former Governor said.

Economic conditions cannot be corrected without stabilizing the political conditions, Haji Ghulam Ali said. “I have always been a supporter of a peaceful environment and dialogue,” the ex-Governor said.

The Federal government should also sit together with the business community and solve the economic problems, the former governor said.