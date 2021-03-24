Ex-Governor visits COVID-19 vaccination center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of PML-N and Former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair got COVID-19 jab at the Arts Council's vaccination center here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair said that Arts Council deserved appreciation for taking the responsibility of providing COVID-19 vaccination facility.

He was happy to see the efforts and hard work of the Arts Council's team and praised the atmosphere and professionalism at the vaccination center.

Renowned scholar Dr Jaffer Ahmed and actress Azra Mohyuddin have also visited the Arts Council vaccination center to get their dose of vaccine.