UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Governor Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Ex-Governor visits COVID-19 vaccination center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of PML-N and Former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair got COVID-19 jab at the Arts Council's vaccination center here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zubair said that Arts Council deserved appreciation for taking the responsibility of providing COVID-19 vaccination facility.

He was happy to see the efforts and hard work of the Arts Council's team and praised the atmosphere and professionalism at the vaccination center.

Renowned scholar Dr Jaffer Ahmed and actress Azra Mohyuddin have also visited the Arts Council vaccination center to get their dose of vaccine.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

26 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.