Ex-HESCO CEO to file contempt application against newly appointed chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rehan Hameed has decided to file a contempt of court application against newly appointed HESCO chief Noor Ahmed Soomro over defying Sindh High Court's order regarding suspension of notifications of his termination as well as appointment of the new CEO.

In a letter addressed to the incumbent HESCO CEO, Rehan Hameed said after suspension of the notifications by the high court, he had been restored as HESCO chief, therefore he would have to be allowed to assume the charge of office.

He said despite court orders, the incumbent CEO did not allow him to take charge of the office.

On defying the orders, he announced to file a contempt of court application against the Noor Ahmed Soomro.

The copies of the letter were also sent to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) secretary and the HESCO board of directors chairman for information.