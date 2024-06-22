Ex-husband kills couple in Kot Adu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A man killed his ex-wife in Kot Adu on Saturday due to past disputes.

According to the police, the ex-husband entered the house and opened the fire resulting in the death of the couple, a private news channel reported.

The deceased started a new life after getting divorced.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Meanwhile, police have started further investigation.