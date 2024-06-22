Open Menu

Ex-husband Kills Couple In Kot Adu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Ex-husband kills couple in Kot Adu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A man killed his ex-wife in Kot Adu on Saturday due to past disputes.

According to the police, the ex-husband entered the house and opened the fire resulting in the death of the couple, a private news channel reported.

The deceased started a new life after getting divorced.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Meanwhile, police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man

Recent Stories

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

13 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

13 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

13 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

13 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

13 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

13 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

13 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

13 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan