Ex-IG Moazzam Jah Ansari Visits PPC, Interacts With Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ex-IG Moazzam Jah Ansari visits PPC, interacts with media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari here on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Peshawar Press Club and interacted with media persons. He termed his tenure as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as very good and said that the people were so supportive to him.

He said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the province of nobles. "I have spent a very good time in the province," Moazzam Jah Ansari said adding that he was not transferred over non satisfactory performance.

There are changes in the supervisory seat, IG and Chief Secretary of Punjab have also been changed, he said.

The former IG dispelled the impression of his transfer due to the explosion in Police Lines or any other reason.

Posting transfer does not end love, he said and added that the love he earned from the people of Peshawar would continue. On this occasion, former IG Moazzam Jah Ansari was given honorary membership of the Press Club.

