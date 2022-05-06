Ex-IGP Punjab Zulfiqar Cheema meets PM; police reforms discussed

Former Inspector General of Punjab Police Zulfiqar Cheema Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, and congratulated him on the assumption of office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Former Inspector General of Punjab Police Zulfiqar Cheema Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, and congratulated him on the assumption of office.

During the meeting, they also discussed the law and order situation in the country as well as police reforms.