Ex-IGP Sindh A.D.Khawaja posted as Member Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Inspector General of Sindh Police, Allah Dino Khawaja, presently posted as Secretary, Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Member (Incharge), Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)'s Secretariat Regional Office Karachi.

Allah Dino Khawaja is posted on deputation basis, with immediate effect and untill further orders, said a notification on Tuesday.