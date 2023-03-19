Ex-independent candidate of Tehsil Pishtakhara joins JUI-F

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Independent candidate of Tehsil Pishtakhara Ghulam Rasool on Sunday announced of joining JUI-F along with his colleagues and reposed confidence in Maulana Atta Ul Haq Darwish, the notable of the area.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Tehsil Haroon Safat welcomed those who joined JUI-F. They said that the popularity of JUI is increasing day by day because of the people's attachment with Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish and other party leadership.

JUI Provincial General Secretary Maulana Ataul Haque Dawish also welcomed all those for joining JUI-F. The ceremony was also attended by District Ameer Peshawar Maulana Maskin Shah, Provincial Leader Amanullah Haqqani, Haji Safatullah, MNA Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Provincial Leader Zahir Shah, Tehsil Chairman.

In the presence of Mufti Naeem Jan, the independent candidate of Tehsil Pashta Khara Ghulam Rasool with his colleagues Maulana Abdul Rehman, Mufti Kamran, Haji Akhtar Daudzai, Dr. Khalid, Raqab Shah, Maulana Irshad, Maulana Abdul Rao, Mufti Bashir Gul, Maulana Nazif, Maulana. Ishaq, Maulana Shahid Zaman, Maulana Waqiz, Maulana Sarfraz, Maulana Gul Muhammad, Maulana Majdullah, Maulana Alamzeb, Maulana Arslan Shams, Maulana Waqif Shah, Maulana Shahidullah and re-joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on this occasion.