Ex-Info Officer Ghazni Khan Passes Away

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ex-Info officer Ghazni Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Former senior Information officer Ghazni Khan passed away on Saturday Morning here after a brief illness.

His funeral prayers would be held at 11and would be buried at the Graveyard of sector H-11, Islamabad.

Ghazni Khan (69) served at different positions including National Accountability Bureau Director Information, and Film and Publication Directorate, Islamabad Director General.

He belonged to Kala Khel Masti Khan village of district Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was survived by his widow, son and daughter.

His Qul will be held at 11:00am tomorrow (Monday).

Journalist community and senior bureaucrats expressed grief and sorrow over his death and condoled with the bereaved family.

