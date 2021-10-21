UrduPoint.com

Ex-info Secy For Quashing Reference Against Gillani

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Ex-info secy for quashing reference against Gillani

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused praying to quash the reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused praying to quash the reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was also named in the above reference.

He was allegedly involved in misusing of powers to benefit a private firm.

At the outset of hearing, former information secretary Farooq Awan filed a petition and prayed the court to quash the reference after new ordinance had been promulgated. The matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court, he added.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments till November 10.

The accused were alleged for granting advertising contract of Universal Service Funds to a private firm.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani November From Court

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

8 seconds ago
 RDA focusing to promote kitchen gardening: Chairma ..

RDA focusing to promote kitchen gardening: Chairman RDA

52 seconds ago
 Rain likely in upper parts of country:PMD

Rain likely in upper parts of country:PMD

54 seconds ago
 Two die due to suffocation

Two die due to suffocation

55 seconds ago
 CM seeks report on factory fire

CM seeks report on factory fire

59 seconds ago
 Opposition's protest against national interest: Ch ..

Opposition's protest against national interest: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.