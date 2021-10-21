Ex-info secy for quashing reference against Gillani

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused praying to quash the reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of a co-accused praying to quash the reference pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was also named in the above reference.

He was allegedly involved in misusing of powers to benefit a private firm.

At the outset of hearing, former information secretary Farooq Awan filed a petition and prayed the court to quash the reference after new ordinance had been promulgated. The matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court, he added.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments till November 10.

The accused were alleged for granting advertising contract of Universal Service Funds to a private firm.