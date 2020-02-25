UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex Karnataka CM Asks Modi To Prove His "normalcy" Claims By Hosting Trump In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

Ex Karnataka CM asks Modi to prove his

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah, raising questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's claim of normalcy in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), has asked the BJP to prove 'normalcy' by hosting US President Donald Trump's event in IOK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In a tweet Siddaramaiah said, "If BJP feels Kashmir has returned to normalcy, and if BJP feels that there is no government-orchestrated violence. Now is the time to prove the same by hosting Donald Trump's event at Kashmir.

"Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, in another tweet hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long wall built near the airport in Ahmedabad to block view of a slum, ahead of Trumps visit. It is time for Donald Trump to get inspired from Narendra Modi. Inspiration to build decorative walls to hide not so decorative life!", he tweeted.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level US delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a less than 36-hour-long trip to India.

Related Topics

Assembly India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Narendra Modi Visit Trump Ahmedabad Same Melania Trump Congress Media Event From Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 25, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

11 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.