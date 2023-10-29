Ex-Korean envoy to Pakistan calls on AJK President

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) :Oct. 29 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Oct, 2023) Former South Korean ambassador to Pakistan, Song Jong Hwan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the State metropolis on Sunday.

Both the leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest.

The ex-Korean ambassador Hwan was accompanied by former defense attaché of his country Colonel (Retired) Yoon Keoginn on this occasion.