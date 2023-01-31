UrduPoint.com

Ex-law Makers Pledge To Support Girls' Education In KP

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ex-law makers pledge to support girls' education in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Ex-law makers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly belonging to different political parties vowed on Tuesday to sustain support and momentum for prioritizing girls' education beyond party lines in the province.

The pledge was made in a meritorious event organized by Blue Veins, a Non-governmental organization, and the office of the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where ex-lawmakers renewed and recharged their commitment through a pledged statement to support girls' secondary education in KP and use their influence as individuals, political activists and representatives of their political parties.

The signed statement reads "we as legislators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing different political parties have unanimously supported the agenda of girls' education by increasing resources and allocating budget with the 70: 30 ratios to improve gender parity in education. During our tenure, we did all possible efforts to ensure that girls' education remains a priority for the KP government." Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that members of all political parties made significant contributions in promoting right-based agenda including girls' education.

The political parties recognized the significant barriers that had prevented girls from accessing and completing their education, including poverty, discrimination, and cultural attitudes, he said.

Dr.Sumera Shams, ex-Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) said women parliamentarians and political activists beyond party lines believed that if women were educated they could shape a brighter future.

"We are committed to inculcating all the efforts for girls' education in our political manifestos and election campaigns," she added.

Ex-MPA Shagufta Malik said opposition parties played an important role in promoting girls' education by serving as a watchdog over government policies and programs related to education.

Program Manager of Blue Veins Qamar Naseem said, by investing in girls' education, governments and organizations could create a more equitable and sustainable environment for all.

