Ex Law Minister not acquitted in drug case: Zartaj Gull

(@imziishan)

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said that Ex Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah had granted bail but not acquitted in drug case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Wednesday said that Ex Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had granted bail but not acquitted in drug case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), had nabbed Ex Law Minister for possessing lethal drugs, she stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Dispelling the impression, she said Rana Sanaullah was not exonerated from the narcotics case. She added that trial against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah, would be started soon. The impression was given that there was a rift between the existing state minister of Interior and Ex Law Minister Punjab, she stated.

Commenting on PML-N, leader's attitude, Zartaj Gull said that leaders of Muslim League-N, had habit to criticize the judges and the courts.

In reply to a question the state minister for climate change said that presence of drugs in the country was a serious challenge for the government and the youth.

To another question she said Rana Sanaullah was being presented as hero in narcotics case. She said ANF would provide evidence against Rana Sanaullah, soon after starting the trial.