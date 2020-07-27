UrduPoint.com
Ex-law Secy Challenges Acquittal Plea Rejection In Islamabad High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the appeal of former secretary Law and Justice Arshad Farooq against the rejection of his acquittal plea by an accountability court in a graft reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the appeal of former secretary Law and Justice Arshad Farooq against the rejection of his acquittal plea by an accountability court in a graft reference.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted the hearing on Farooq's appeal against the verdict of trial court.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the trial court had ignored several facts in its judgment, adding that the decision was not taken in the light of Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) Act 2012.

To this, the court served notices to respondents and sought comments till next date.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged Arshad Farooq to enhance the prices of medicine to benefit the pharmaceutical companies.

