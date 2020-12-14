Ex LMC students donate ambulance for LU hospital Jamshoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The doctors of Liaquat Medical College (LMC) Batch-1987 on Monday donated an ambulance to Liaquat University (LU) of Medical and Health Sciences hospital Jamshoro for facilitation of the patients.

The members of LMC's Batch-87 including Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Parvez and others handed over an ambulance to the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani at Liaquat Medical University, Jasmhoro.

Speaking on the occasion, VC LUMHS Dr. Bikha Ram said he was glad to see that senior doctors, who were passed out from LMC three decades ago, had donated an ambulance for LU hospital Jamshoro.

He urged upon other doctors who passed out from the varsity to come forward and assist their mother institute in providing services to the general public.

Qazi Shahid Parvez said LMC batch-87 doctors collected funds from their own pocket and donated one ambulance for the hospital as a goodwill gesture.

The doctors of 87 batch including Dr. Tahseen Shaikh, Dr. Farooq Leghari, Dr. Col. Mushtaq, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Dayo, Dr. Col. Fateh and Dr. Sohail Almani were present during handing over ceremony while LUMHS PVC Prof. Ikramuddin Ujan, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Dr. Mehboobul Haq Sanjrani and others were also present on the occasion.