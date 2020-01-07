Ex-mayor among 6 booked on corruption charge

Former mayor Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Abdur Razzaq along with five others has been booked on charge of corruption and embezzlement of millions of rupees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Former mayor Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Abdur Razzaq along with five others has been booked on charge of corruption and embezzlement of millions of rupees.

A spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment said that Sheeraz Ehsan Kahlon Labor Member MCF filed complaint before ACE, contending that former mayor MCF Abdur Razzaq along with 5 other employees of MCF including Mujeebuz Zaman Shami Municipal Officer, Khalid Mehmood Shami Head Clerk, Muhammad Akram PA to Mayor, Khalid Mehmood Tax Superintendent and Javaid Iqbal Assistant MCF had abused powers and made misappropriation of millions of rupees in official funds while awarding contracts of various weekly bazaars.

On this complaint, an inquiry was conducted in which the allegations were proved true. Therefore, a case has been registered against former mayor MCF and 5 other accused while further investigation was under progress.