Ex-Mayor Dr Shera Expresses Delight On FPSC's Announcement For Special CSS Competitive Exam For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Ex-Mayor Rugby, Sitar-e-Pakistan, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam and Free Man of Borough Dr James Shera on Thursday expressed delight about recent announcement by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for conducting Special Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination for minorities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He, in a statement, said this critical issue of left vacant job slots belonging to minorities became part of mutual discussions with Dr Shoaib Suddle back in the early quarter of the year 2021.

He said 'One Man Commission' since then, started a mega task of gathering information across the government departments and reached to a figure of 30,000 reported by independent newspapers also.

He said Dr Suddle, had not ended here, and determined to solve the issue for minorities commenced a series of correspondence to reach the best solution to this finding.

The Implausible idea became reality, all departments concerned consolidated their efforts under clear instructions from One Man Commission and came up with a plan of Special Examinations, he added.

Dr Shera said Special CSS Competitive Examination was unprecedented, therefore, should be taken seriously to gain maximum advantage adding inarguably the credit went to Dr Suddle and the entire team of One Man Commission.

He also said, minority communities in Punjab, AJK, and KP should avail this one-off chance opportunity. He also mentioned that this statement was being endorsed by the United Kingdom Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councilor Morris Johns, Dr Peter David, Dr Kamran Naseem Khan, John Bosco, Rt Rev Dr Bishop Nadeem Bhinder, Imran Joseph, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, Javed Inayiat, Samson Javed, Dr Isaac and Tahier Solomon.

