ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon till February 26, in illegal plots allotment case connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of corruption case against former MD PIA.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without proceeding due to absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor Usman Mirza.

Ijaz Haroon was accused of misusing his powers in illegal allotments of 12 plots and involvement in money laundering worth Rs144 millions through fake accounts.

The court directed to send the accused to Adiyala Jail on judicial remand till next dateof hearing.