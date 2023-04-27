UrduPoint.com

Ex-mills Sugar Rate To Be Implemented Strictly: DC

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Thursday that ex-mills rate of sugar was Rs 95.97 per kg and the Federal government had issued a notification in this regard.

Addressing a meeting of sugar dealers, retailers and manufacturers here, the Deputy Commissioner said that a plan would be strictly implemented in consultation with sugar dealers and retailers to ensure the purchase of sugar from sugar mills and supply to consumers at fixed rates.

The representatives of sugar dealers and retailers expressed their concern and presented their views and suggestions, and assured that they would fully cooperate with the administration to provide uninterrupted supply of sugar to consumers at fixed rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmed Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar, DO Industries Rashida Batool,General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajaran Sialkot Sheikh Javed Haider andPresident Grocery Association Sialkot Aqeel Kapoor also participated.

