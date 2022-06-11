UrduPoint.com

Ex Minister Abdur Rahman Khar Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ex minister Abdur Rahman Khar passes away

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister Malik Abdur Rahman Khar who was the eldest son of former governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar, passed away in Lahore on Friday.

He was suffering from cancer,his body was shifted from Lahore to Khar Gharbi, his native town, for burial, family sources said.

His Namaz-e-Janaza would be held at Darra Khar Gharbi at 11 am on Saturday.

People from different walks of life expressed deep grief over the death of Malik Abdur Rahman Khar and prayed to the Almighty for his forgiveness and elevation of his stature in the afterlife.

