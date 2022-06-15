UrduPoint.com

Ex-minister Calls For Holding LG Polls In All Provinces

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan urged the government to hold local government elections in the remaining three provinces on an immediate basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan urged the government to hold local government elections in the remaining three provinces on an immediate basis.

He said that a lack of democratic local governance systems is reflective of a sorry state of affairs and calls for immediate steps to restore effective and transparent local governments all over the country, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan said"The future of Pakistan is linked with the effective democratic local government system that ensures democracy, good governance, accountability, transparency and access to justice. Fair distribution of resources is essential for social justice." Decentralization of powers and devolution of maximum authority to the grassroots level warrants that basic necessities, including service delivery mechanisms, should be provided to the people.

These rights, he said, are guaranteed under the constitution and relevant laws. It is obligatory for the state and its institutions, including local governments, to perform their duties as envisaged in Articles 140-A and 32 of the constitution.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan commented"This year we hope to have local government elections, according to notified election schedules; however, some of the major political parties are now demanding general elections. Several political pundits are predicting a general election during the current year, leaving no room for local government elections in three provinces.

" "Postponement of local government polls is deplorable and will continue to prevent public welfare through local governance structures." Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan highlighted"Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Pervaiz Khattak are true examples of politicians who came through the process of local government. Countries like China, England, America and Germany are also the best examples of local government." Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan said that in Pakistan, serious attention has not been paid to the matter by the state machinery and institutions.We have failed to make it our first and foremost priority, resulting in the absence of constitutional protection, discontinuity in the local government system and a failure to devolve political, administrative and financial powers and authority.

"These facts are the main reasons why local governments have not been successful in Pakistan for several decades, resulting in a fragile relationship between a citizen and the state."He urged the government to hold immediate elections of the local government.

The federal government, he said should ensure that local governments in each province should be functional as per the provisions of the constitution. Political parties and civil society should come forward with a comprehensive roadmap to provide an effective strategy for localized governance and devolution of powers.

