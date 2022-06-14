Ex-minister demands early LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Former minister, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has demanded early holding of the local government elections in the remaining three provinces.

He said that there is lack of democratic local governance system and called for restoration of this system, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

He said that the future of Pakistan is linked with the effective democratic local government system that ensures democracy, good governance, accountability, transparency and access to justice.

Fair distribution of resources is essential for social justice, decentralization of powers and devolution of maximum authority at the grassroots level which gives warranty for providing basic necessities to the people, he added.

These rights, he said, are guaranteed under the constitution and relevant laws. It is obligatory for the state and its institutions, including local governments, to perform their duties as envisaged in Articles 140-A and 32 of the constitution.

Salim Saifullah commented that as per notified election schedule, it is hoped that local government elections would be held during the current year.

Urging upon all the political parties and civil society, he said they should come forward with a comprehensive road map to provide an effective strategy for localized governance and devolution of powers.