Ex-minister Held For Harbouring PO
Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested Malik Abdul Rehman Khar, a former provincial minister and son of ex-governor of Punjab, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar, for facilitating escape to his brother ex-MPA Bilal Khar, a proclaimed offender in a murder case.
According to police, Sanawan police conducted a raid on Tuesday night to arrest Bilal Khar, a proclaimed offender but Abdul Rehman Khar managed to get his brother escaped from there.
Police registered a case against Abdul Rehman Khar for facilitating his brother.
It's worth mentioning that Bilal Khar was charged with killing of a man Amjad in April 2014 over a property dispute and murder case was registered in police station Kot Addu.