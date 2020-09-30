UrduPoint.com
Ex-minister Held For Harbouring PO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested Malik Abdul Rehman Khar, a former provincial minister and son of ex-governor of Punjab, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar, for facilitating escape to his brother ex-MPA Bilal Khar, a proclaimed offender in a murder case.

According to police, Sanawan police conducted a raid on Tuesday night to arrest Bilal Khar, a proclaimed offender but Abdul Rehman Khar managed to get his brother escaped from there.

Police registered a case against Abdul Rehman Khar for facilitating his brother.

It's worth mentioning that Bilal Khar was charged with killing of a man Amjad in April 2014 over a property dispute and murder case was registered in police station Kot Addu.

