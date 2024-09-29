Open Menu

Ex Minister Irshad Sial Condemns Brutal Killing Of Labourers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan People Party senior leader and former Federal minister Mehar Irshad Sial strongly

condemned the brutal killing of seven labourers from south Punjab in Panjgur, Balochistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said: "We strongly condemn the murder of poor

labourers".

He called for every possible measure to ensure the rights and safety of labourers,

stressing the need for swift action. He stated that those disrupting peace in the country

would be brought to justice.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant

courage to the members of bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

