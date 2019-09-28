Ex-minister Rana Afzal dies of cardiac arrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Former minister of state for finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday.

He had been under treatment at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology for the last few days.

He was 70, and spouse of Member of Provincial Assembly Dr Najma Afzal.

Meanwhile President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, Hajji Aslam Bhalli and Kashif Zia expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of Rana Muhammad Afzal.

They prayed rest for departed soul and courage for bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.