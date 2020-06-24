UrduPoint.com
Ex Minister Tarkai Calls On CM KP; Misunderstandings Removed

Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ex Minister Tarkai calls on CM KP; misunderstandings removed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Provincial Minister, Shahram Tarkai here Wednesday called on the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, where all misunderstandings between the two were removed.

Governor KP Shah Farman was also present during the meeting.

The chief minister said he had no personal grudge with anyone and was working to ensure implementation of the government's and party's agenda as a team leader, adding he expect from all team members to play their part in completion of the party's agenda and success of the government reforms.

He said anyone making obstacles in this way could not be a sincere and devoted party worker.

The CM said all those working for completion of the party agenda with sincerity would be provided full respect and honour.

