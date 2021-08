Ex-minister Wasi Zafar passes away

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Former minister for law and parliamentary affairs Chaudhry Wasi Zafar Advocate passed away on Saturday after a short illness.

He was 72 years and an eminent senior lawyer. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held in Chak 562-GB Jaranwala at 11am on Sunday, Aug 8, 2021.

Wasi Zafar was brother of General (retd) Zaki Zafar and Dr Muhammad Rafi Zafar. He also served as a Federal minister for privatization and investment.