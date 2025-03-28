Ex Mirpur city Administrator passes away

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Mar, 2025) Former city Administrator of Mirpur AJK Municipal Corporation Tahir Mirza Friday passed away due to cardiac arrest , it was officially said.

Funeral prayer of the late Mirza Tahir was offered by thousands of people belonging to all walks of life here at the C/4 high school ground. Later he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Earlier while paying tributes to the departed soul, the participants of the funeral prayer congregation said that the late Mirza Tahir was a man of good qualities, a seasoned political activist as well as a compassionate person. His absence will always be felt in the city for a long time, they observed. The participants of the funeral prayer included members of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, former government minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, former government minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed. Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf. Former Assembly member Raja Maqsood, Councilor Chaudhry Nasir, Azizur Rahman Jaral Advocate addressing the condolence reference of Tahir Mirza, said that the sudden death of Tahir Mirza had left the entire city in mourning.

In the funeral prayers, former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Azam Khan, former Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Younus Tahir, former government ministers Chaudhry Masood Khalid, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Mirza Arshad Jaral, Deputy Secretary Home Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Engineer Rizwan Anwar, SP Mirpur Raja Amir Nawabi, former Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirpur Ghulam Rasool Awami, Tehreek-e-Insaf District Mirpur President Sain Zulfiqar, former Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirpur, Haji Qayyum Qamar, Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpur, Chaudhry Usman Khalid, Chairman Red Crescent Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Shafiq, Former Chairman Baldia Bhimber Ajmal Jaral, Deputy Mayor Ramzan Chughtai, Member Bar Council and others participated.

