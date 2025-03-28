Ex Mirpur City Administrator Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Mar, 2025) Former city Administrator of Mirpur AJK Municipal Corporation Tahir Mirza Friday passed away due to cardiac arrest , it was officially said.
Funeral prayer of the late Mirza Tahir was offered by thousands of people belonging to all walks of life here at the C/4 high school ground. Later he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Earlier while paying tributes to the departed soul, the participants of the funeral prayer congregation said that the late Mirza Tahir was a man of good qualities, a seasoned political activist as well as a compassionate person. His absence will always be felt in the city for a long time, they observed. The participants of the funeral prayer included members of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, former government minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, former government minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed. Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf. Former Assembly member Raja Maqsood, Councilor Chaudhry Nasir, Azizur Rahman Jaral Advocate addressing the condolence reference of Tahir Mirza, said that the sudden death of Tahir Mirza had left the entire city in mourning.
In the funeral prayers, former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Azam Khan, former Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Younus Tahir, former government ministers Chaudhry Masood Khalid, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Mirza Arshad Jaral, Deputy Secretary Home Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Engineer Rizwan Anwar, SP Mirpur Raja Amir Nawabi, former Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirpur Ghulam Rasool Awami, Tehreek-e-Insaf District Mirpur President Sain Zulfiqar, former Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirpur, Haji Qayyum Qamar, Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpur, Chaudhry Usman Khalid, Chairman Red Crescent Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Shafiq, Former Chairman Baldia Bhimber Ajmal Jaral, Deputy Mayor Ramzan Chughtai, Member Bar Council and others participated.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4th Int'l conference on computing related technologies on May 21 at SMIU5 minutes ago
-
Ex Mirpur city Administrator passes away5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister for ensuring security on Jumatul Wida6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Five die, 13 injure as Vehri-bound bus overturns near Kallar Kahar26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz wishes swift recovery of UK's King Charles III36 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in KTM36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 72,600 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
CEO education launches tree plantation campaign56 minutes ago
-
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence1 hour ago
-
Squads formed to check transporters' overcharging, overloading1 hour ago
-
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today2 hours ago