UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-MNA Among Four Booked In Land Grabbing Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:55 PM

Ex-MNA among four booked in land grabbing case

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Kasur on Thursday registered case against former PML-N MNA and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal corporation in land grabbing case

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Kasur on Thursday registered case against former PML-N MNA and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal corporation in land grabbing case.

According to official source,on the report of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, a case was registered in ACE to start legal proceeding against former PML-N MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal Corporation-- Shaukat, Malik Afzal and Ghulam Mustafa.

It was stated that the former MNA in collusion with enforcement inspectors included '17 kanal 6 marla state land' in his illegal housing society 'Makkah town' near Haji Guggan without paying LDA's commercialization fees amounting to Rs. 12.1 million.

The ACE team during inquiry found all of them guilty.

The team conducted raids and arrested one Ghulam Mustafa,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Kasur Makkah All Million Housing

Recent Stories

Funds in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $200m, sa ..

8 minutes ago

Disinfo lab unmasks India's business of lies: Shib ..

6 minutes ago

Canada approves Moderna virus vaccine

7 minutes ago

China Suspends Air Travel With UK Due to New COVID ..

7 minutes ago

Death toll from corona reaches 1,577 in KP as 14 m ..

11 minutes ago

Hasilpur Police recover 360 liters liquor

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.