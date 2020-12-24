Ex-MNA among four booked in land grabbing case

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Kasur on Thursday registered case against former PML-N MNA and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal corporation in land grabbing case

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Kasur on Thursday registered case against former PML-N MNA and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal corporation in land grabbing case.

According to official source,on the report of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, a case was registered in ACE to start legal proceeding against former PML-N MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and three enforcement inspectors of Municipal Corporation-- Shaukat, Malik Afzal and Ghulam Mustafa.

It was stated that the former MNA in collusion with enforcement inspectors included '17 kanal 6 marla state land' in his illegal housing society 'Makkah town' near Haji Guggan without paying LDA's commercialization fees amounting to Rs. 12.1 million.

The ACE team during inquiry found all of them guilty.

The team conducted raids and arrested one Ghulam Mustafa,while further investigation was underway.