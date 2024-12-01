Open Menu

Ex-MNA Among Two Die In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Ex-MNA among two die in road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Former MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and another person were killed

while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the wee hours

here on Sunday.

Police said that Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani was riding a car on Ahmadpur

East-Uch road when his vehicle collided with a truck parked long the road.

As a result, Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and Akbar Khan, resident of Dunyapur died

on the spot while three others sustained injuries- two of them were identified

as Mian Sultan and Hanif.

The injured were sleeping in the truck when the accident

happened.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.

Imran Danish Badani, Personal Secretary to Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani

has confirmed the death of former MNA.

Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani had contested general elections on the ticket of

Pakistan Peoples Party. Currently, he was PPP divisional general secretary

Bahawalpur division.

