Ex MNA condoles demise of Munawar Hassan

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Former MNA Asadullah Bhutto on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan who breathed his last after protracted ailment.

Bhutto sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul and for strength to the late Syed Munawar's family to bear the loss with fortitude.