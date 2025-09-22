Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court in Multan on Monday sentenced former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Ahmed Dasti to a total of 17 years in prison in a fake degree case.

The case, filed by the Election Commission, accused Dasti of contesting the 2008 election from NA-178 Muzaffargarh using a BA degree issued by a madrassa, which was not verified by the Higher education Commission.

After years of hearings, the District and Sessions Judge announced the verdict, handing down multiple sentences under various legal sections, including a maximum of seven years on one count.