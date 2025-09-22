Ex-MNA Dasti Sentenced To 17 Years In Fake Degree Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court in Multan on Monday sentenced former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Ahmed Dasti to a total of 17 years in prison in a fake degree case.
The case, filed by the Election Commission, accused Dasti of contesting the 2008 election from NA-178 Muzaffargarh using a BA degree issued by a madrassa, which was not verified by the Higher education Commission.
After years of hearings, the District and Sessions Judge announced the verdict, handing down multiple sentences under various legal sections, including a maximum of seven years on one count.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case2 minutes ago
-
671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered2 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur2 minutes ago
-
Culture identity of any nation, guarantee of its survival: Adviser Sardar Baba2 minutes ago
-
Senior Mgt Course delegation appreciates Sindh govt's flagship projects2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt establishes model human rights resource centre (HRRC) at Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers12 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities inspect record of a retailer over Sales Tax evasion12 minutes ago
-
SCCI, dist admin join hands for flood relief mission12 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure restoration begins in flood-hit areas12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather persists in Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad22 minutes ago