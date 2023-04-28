Ex-MNA Hanif Abbasi calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Former Member of the National Assembly Hanif Abbasi on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his success in securing the vote of confidence from the National Assembly

Abbasi apprised the prime minister a public appreciation over the operationalization of the Urology and Transplantation Institute of Rawalpindi.

He also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for taking a personal interest in the said project of public welfare.